India Gears Up for Tough T20 World Cup with Harmanpreet Kaur at the Helm

Harbhajan Singh comments on India's potential challenge against Australia and Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. He believes India's team is strong enough to win but cautions against the formidable opponents in its group. The tournament begins in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:19 IST
India's cricket landscape is abuzz as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup approaches, with Harbhajan Singh spotlighting formidable challenges from teams like Australia and Sri Lanka. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India is part of Group A, facing an intense competition schedule.

Australia, with a history of triumphs over India, poses a daunting hurdle. Harbhajan acknowledges Australia's adaptability to subcontinental pitches, suggesting they will be a major contender. Also, Sri Lanka's recent win over India in the Asia Cup adds another layer of complexity to India's campaign.

Despite these challenges, Harbhajan maintains confidence in India's potential to clinch their first ICC title, thanks to a balanced blend of seasoned players and upcoming talents. He advises focusing on game-by-game performance rather than succumbing to big-stage pressure as India prepares for its opening match against New Zealand.

