Krishnav Chopraa Shines Amidst Unpredictable Winds at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships

Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa, the son of former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra, made a notable impact with his opening round performance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, shooting a steady 2-under 68. He currently sits in a commendable tied 12th position amid challenging conditions, just three shots behind Indonesia's Randy Bintang, who led with a 65.

Among the other Indian golfers, Vedant Sirohi delivered a solid round with a score of 69 to secure a tied 16th spot, while Kartik Singh experienced ups and downs, culminating in a roller-coaster round of 71, tying for 31st. Debutant Rakshit Dahiya had a tough day, finishing at 75 and tied for 69th place. Bintang's performance was bolstered by six birdies and one bogey, while playing just two groups behind Chopraa.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Wang Ngai Shen outshone many with a 4-under 66, sharing second place alongside Japan's Rintaro Nakano and debutant Taishi Moto. Nakano's error-free round included an eagle and two birdies. Chopraa, a 19-year-old playing college golf in the US, executed four birdies against two bogeys on the difficult, wind-swept course.

