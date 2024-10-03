Easwaran's Ton Keeps Rest of India Afloat in Irani Cup Clash

Abhimanyu Easwaran's resilient century provided the backbone for Rest of India as they endeavored to overcome a heavy deficit against Mumbai in the ongoing Irani Cup at Lucknow. Easwaran's impressive 151 not out was the standout performance on day three, countering Sarfaraz Khan's formidable 222 not out for Mumbai.

Sarfaraz's innings, laced with 25 fours and four sixes, anchored Mumbai to a mammoth total of 537, before Rest of India seized the momentum with a bowling surge led by Mukesh Kumar's five-wicket haul. Mukesh dismissed Mohammed Juned early on, leaving Sarfaraz undefeated and furthering his team to a competitive score line.

Despite an early setback losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rest of India found stability through Easwaran and consistent contributions from lower-order batsmen. As the day concluded, the team stood at 289/4, still 248 runs adrift, with Easwaran's innings validating his potential for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

(With inputs from agencies.)