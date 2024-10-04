Caitlin Clark: WNBA Rookie Sensation Shatters Records

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has been crowned the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced Thursday. Clark, a standout sharpshooter, overwhelmingly won with 66 of 67 votes cast by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This accolade follows her college career at Iowa, where she became the all-time leading scorer.

Continuing her record-breaking performances, Clark set new WNBA rookie benchmarks with 769 points and 122 three-pointers in her inaugural season. Additionally, she recorded an impressive 337 assists, steering the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, though they bowed out in the first round against the Connecticut Sun.

Expressing her gratitude, Clark took to Instagram, stating, "Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I've been able to live my childhood dream." Notably, this is the second consecutive year a Fever rookie clinched the title, following Aliyah Boston's win in 2023. The only other rookie vote went to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

(With inputs from agencies.)