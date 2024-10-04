Left Menu

James O'Connor Joins Crusaders: A New Chapter Begins

Former Australia flyhalf James O'Connor has joined the Crusaders for a year, aiming to fill the gap left by Richie Mo'unga. O'Connor, bringing expertise and mentorship, left the Queensland Reds after an injury-laden season and looks forward to experiencing the Crusaders' renowned culture and innovation.

Updated: 04-10-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 06:57 IST
In a strategic move to bolster their lineup, the Crusaders have signed former Australia flyhalf James O'Connor on a one-year deal. This decision follows the departure of Richie Mo'unga, a key playmaker who left a significant void as the team failed to clinch a playoff spot in the Super Rugby tournament.

James O'Connor, a seasoned Wallaby with a New Zealand passport, exited the Queensland Reds recently after an injury-plagued season. Crusaders coach Rob Penney highlighted O'Connor's potential to add value not only through his on-field skills but also by mentoring young talents like Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara.

Once infamous for his off-field antics, O'Connor redefined his career at the Reds, notably leading them to victory in the 2021 Super Rugby AU title. Eager to embrace new challenges, O'Connor expressed enthusiasm about joining the Crusaders to immerse himself in their innovative culture and style of play.

