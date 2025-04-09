Left Menu

Queensland Reds Face Squad Challenges Ahead of Crucial Brumbies Clash

The Queensland Reds will play without Harry Wilson, out for up to six weeks with a broken arm, and winger Filipo Daugunu, due to injury. Their Super Rugby match against the ACT Brumbies on Saturday is crucial after dropping to third place. The Brumbies have won their last three encounters with the Reds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:38 IST
Queensland Reds Face Squad Challenges Ahead of Crucial Brumbies Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Queensland Reds are grappling with critical injuries to key players as they prepare for a pivotal Super Rugby clash against the ACT Brumbies this Saturday. Star loose forward Harry Wilson has been sidelined for up to six weeks following a broken arm sustained during last weekend's defeat to the Waikato Chiefs. The squad will also be missing winger Filipo Daugunu, who is nursing a lower limb injury.

This double blow comes at a challenging time for the Reds, who have slipped from the top of the table to third place, now trailing behind the Chiefs and the second-placed Canterbury Crusaders. Facing the come-backing Brumbies, who are positioned fifth, the Reds are under pressure to avoid another loss to maintain their leadership chase.

Saturday's match, set to take place at Lang Park, promises to be challenging. The Brumbies, guided by coach Stephen Larkham, are fresh off a bye and have history on their side, winning their last three meetings with the Reds. The Reds must overcome these odds to reassert their Super Rugby ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025