Queensland Reds Face Squad Challenges Ahead of Crucial Brumbies Clash

The Queensland Reds are grappling with critical injuries to key players as they prepare for a pivotal Super Rugby clash against the ACT Brumbies this Saturday. Star loose forward Harry Wilson has been sidelined for up to six weeks following a broken arm sustained during last weekend's defeat to the Waikato Chiefs. The squad will also be missing winger Filipo Daugunu, who is nursing a lower limb injury.

This double blow comes at a challenging time for the Reds, who have slipped from the top of the table to third place, now trailing behind the Chiefs and the second-placed Canterbury Crusaders. Facing the come-backing Brumbies, who are positioned fifth, the Reds are under pressure to avoid another loss to maintain their leadership chase.

Saturday's match, set to take place at Lang Park, promises to be challenging. The Brumbies, guided by coach Stephen Larkham, are fresh off a bye and have history on their side, winning their last three meetings with the Reds. The Reds must overcome these odds to reassert their Super Rugby ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)