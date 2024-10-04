Left Menu

Massimo Luongo Returns to Socceroos for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Massimo Luongo, previously retired from international football, has been recalled by new Australia coach Tony Popovic for critical World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan. Luongo, who plays for Ipswich Town, brings added depth to the squad, which includes several uncapped and returning players ahead of key matches.

Massimo Luongo has made a surprising return to international football, recalled by new Australia coach Tony Popovic for crucial World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan. The 32-year-old midfielder, who had stepped away from national duties to focus on his club Ipswich Town, is among the key names in Popovic's first squad.

The admission of Luongo comes as the Socceroos seek to revamp their lineup following a lackluster start to the Asian qualifying rounds. Despite retiring last December, Luongo's skillset offers much-needed depth to a team struggling with injuries and recent losses.

Popovic has named a mix of veterans and fresh faces, including players he previously coached at Melbourne Victory, hinting at strategic shifts under his leadership. The qualifiers present a pivotal opportunity for Australia, which needs a top-two finish in Group C for an automatic World Cup berth.

