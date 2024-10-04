Left Menu

Sailing into History: Britain's Historic America's Cup Final Bid

Britain's sailing team has reached its first America's Cup final in 60 years by defeating Italy and will compete against New Zealand. Skipper Ben Ainslie, backed by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Mercedes, aims to finally secure the Cup. The match is set to begin on Oct. 12.

Britain's sailors have achieved a historic milestone, advancing to their first America's Cup final in six decades after defeating Italy. This pivotal victory sets them up against the current Cup holders, New Zealand, in an eagerly anticipated contest.

The team, captained by legendary sailor Ben Ainslie and supported by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, boasts a cutting-edge boat developed in collaboration with the Mercedes Formula One team. Ainslie and his crew hope to bring home the prestigious 'Auld Mug' this time.

The match between New Zealand and Britain will commence on October 12, marking the next chapter in Britain's ambitious campaign to seize sailing's highest honor.

