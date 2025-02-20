Pakistan Preps for India Clash in Champions Trophy After New Zealand Setback
The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the UAE for a crucial Champions Trophy match against India, following a loss to New Zealand. Fakhar Zaman, who was injured in the first match, will not participate and is replaced by Imam-ul-Haq. PCB's chairman oversees arrangements for the pivotal encounter.
The Pakistan cricket team has landed in the United Arab Emirates, gearing up for a highly anticipated Champions Trophy showdown against long-time rivals India. This match takes on added importance as Pakistan looks to rebound from a disappointing 60-run defeat against New Zealand.
Senior player Fakhar Zaman, sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during the opening match in Karachi, has been replaced by Imam-ul-Haq. The decision was approved by the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee, as the team seeks to fill the gap left by Zaman's absence.
The Pakistan Cricket Board officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, accompany the squad to ensure seamless preparations in Dubai. As per the hybrid format arrangement, India will play all matches here, adding intensity to the storied rivalry set to unfold on February 23.
