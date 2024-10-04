Muchova's Triumph Halts Sabalenka's Streak at China Open

In a stunning upset at the China Open, Karolina Muchova ended Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak with a gripping victory of 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 in the quarter-finals. Muchova's remarkable performance showcases her tenacity and skill on the tennis court.

The Czech player, who has consistently outplayed Sabalenka in recent encounters, will now face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals, after Zheng's win against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Muchova's perseverance through long rallies proved key in overcoming Sabalenka in their thrilling match.

Meanwhile, the young and formidable Zheng advances with a crowd-rousing performance against Andreeva, demonstrating her resilience and prowess. As the tournament progresses, both Muchova and Zheng are poised for a high-stakes showdown in the next stage of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)