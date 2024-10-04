Left Menu

Muchova's Triumph Halts Sabalenka's Streak at China Open

Karolina Muchova defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the China Open quarter-finals, ending Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak. Muchova continues to surpass expectations by consistently beating top players. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen secured her spot in the semi-finals by triumphing over Mirra Andreeva in an intense match.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:20 IST
Karolina Muchova

In a stunning upset at the China Open, Karolina Muchova ended Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak with a gripping victory of 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 in the quarter-finals. Muchova's remarkable performance showcases her tenacity and skill on the tennis court.

The Czech player, who has consistently outplayed Sabalenka in recent encounters, will now face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals, after Zheng's win against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Muchova's perseverance through long rallies proved key in overcoming Sabalenka in their thrilling match.

Meanwhile, the young and formidable Zheng advances with a crowd-rousing performance against Andreeva, demonstrating her resilience and prowess. As the tournament progresses, both Muchova and Zheng are poised for a high-stakes showdown in the next stage of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

