Thrilling Tee-Off at Aramco Team Series: Boutier Soars, Dagar Stumbles

The Aramco Team Series in Shenzhen saw a thrilling opening day as France's Celine Boutier emerged as the front-runner in the individual leaderboard with a remarkable seven-under 66. The five-time LET winner overcame early setbacks, finishing strong with a series of birdies and an eagle.

India's Diksha Dagar had a challenging start, being tied at 73rd place with a 3-over 76. Her companion, Moa Folke, fared slightly better, posting a modest 73 to be tied at 45th. Together, the pair secured the 13th spot in the team standings.

Team Martin dominated the team competition, topping the leaderboard with an impressive score of 20-under-par, led by Marta Martin. Meanwhile, Team Tamburlini is close behind at 19-under-par, making it an exciting contest as teams vie for the top spot.

