Security Fortified for High-Stakes India-Bangladesh T20 Clash

Over 2,500 police personnel are deployed for the India-Bangladesh T20 match in Gwalior. This follows right-wing calls for a shutdown in protest of alleged anti-Hindu actions in Bangladesh. Strict security measures are enforced at team hotels, on social media, and on game day to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:33 IST
In Gwalior, over 2,500 police personnel have been deployed to oversee Sunday's India-Bangladesh T20 match, according to local authorities. This extensive security measure coincides with calls for a shutdown by right-wing groups, protesting alleged anti-Hindu acts in Bangladesh since August.

Authorities have intensified security at two hotels housing the sports teams, significantly increasing the police presence on the streets from 2 p.m. on match day until all spectators have safely returned home. Speaking to PTI, Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena emphasized the stringent monitoring being enforced, including a close watch on social media activities.

To maintain order and safety, district magistrates have imposed prohibitory orders, which include bans on protests and the circulation of inflammatory content, specifically on social media. These orders will remain in place until October 7. The match unfolds at the recently inaugurated Madhavrao Scindia International Stadium, accommodating up to 30,000 fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

