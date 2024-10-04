Left Menu

Weather Woes Halt Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Progress

The Indian team, consisting of Krishnav Chopraa, Vedant Sirohi, Kartik Singh, and Rakshit Dahiya, encountered weather-induced delays at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan. As Japan's Rintaro Nakano took a slim lead, fog and heavy rain pushed the continuation of play to the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gotemba | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The second day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was marred by weather delays, causing players from India to wait for action. As Japan's Rintaro Nakano emerged in front, the tournament faced disruptions as fog and rain stalled progress on Friday.

Indian players Krishnav Chopraa, Vedant Sirohi, Kartik Singh, and Rakshit Dahiya, all morning slot starters on day one, found themselves benched till Saturday. They optimize their wait time with practice greens amid prevailing conditions.

Play was ultimately postponed as dusk loomed, with Nakano overtaking China's Wenyi Ding to lead at seven-under. Meanwhile, the top contenders eagerly anticipate resuming their rounds, marking a cautious yet strategic approach to their championship ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

