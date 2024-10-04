Weather Woes Halt Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Progress

The second day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was marred by weather delays, causing players from India to wait for action. As Japan's Rintaro Nakano emerged in front, the tournament faced disruptions as fog and rain stalled progress on Friday.

Indian players Krishnav Chopraa, Vedant Sirohi, Kartik Singh, and Rakshit Dahiya, all morning slot starters on day one, found themselves benched till Saturday. They optimize their wait time with practice greens amid prevailing conditions.

Play was ultimately postponed as dusk loomed, with Nakano overtaking China's Wenyi Ding to lead at seven-under. Meanwhile, the top contenders eagerly anticipate resuming their rounds, marking a cautious yet strategic approach to their championship ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)