Dominant Victories at Hockey India Junior Women Championship

In a thrilling display of field hockey, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka claimed convincing victories on the fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship. The competition showcased young talent and emerging players as teams battled it out in various pools.

Haryana overpowered Assam with an 11-0 scoreline in Pool C, thanks to standout performances from Kajal and Saavi. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh maintained their strong form with a 6-1 victory over Delhi, with Janvee Yadav leading the scores with a hat-trick.

Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka also registered wins against Bengal, Himachal, and Gujarat respectively, with outstanding contributions from Tanuja Toppo, Patel Vandana, and Meher Kaur Mehta, underscoring their strategic teamwork and skillful execution on the field.

