Thrilling Showdown at Women's T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand

The scoreboard from the women's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand highlights key performances and scores. New Zealand set a total of 160 runs in 20 overs, with significant contributions from Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. India's Renuka Singh excelled in bowling, taking two crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:22 IST
In an exhilarating encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand set the stage with an impressive score of 160 runs for four wickets in 20 overs against India on Friday.

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were the standout performers for New Zealand, with Bates scoring 27 and Devine remaining not out at 57. Georgia Plimmer and Brooke Halliday also chipped in with crucial runs, each contributing to a well-rounded total.

India's bowlers had a mixed day, with Renuka Singh leading the charge by taking two wickets. Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana supported well, each claiming a wicket to control the run flow, albeit with limited success against New Zealand's aggressive batting lineup.

