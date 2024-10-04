Left Menu

Ben Ainslie: Britain's Unyielding Sailor Sets Sail for America's Cup Glory

Britain's Ben Ainslie, the world's most successful Olympic sailor, is challenging for the America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport. Backed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and leveraging expertise from the F1 team Mercedes, Ainslie's team is preparing to compete in 2021 in Auckland.

After a decade of dedication and ambition, Britain's Ben Ainslie is set to challenge for the prestigious America's Cup, recognized as the oldest trophy in international sport. The 47-year-old Olympian has long yearned to bring the Cup back to Britain, which has held the competition since 1851, but never won.

Previously, Ainslie tasted victory in the America's Cup in 2013 as part of a U.S. crew. Now, with substantial backing from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Ainslie has designed a cutting-edge boat in collaboration with the Formula One team Mercedes, seeking to clinch victory once more in Auckland in 2021.

Ainslie's journey has involved strategic changes, including a crew reshuffle. Yet as technological advancements play a crucial role, financial support remains essential. With steadfast determination and notable sailing skill, Ainslie sets his sights on defeating the formidable New Zealand team, a dream steering closer to reality.

