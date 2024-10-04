Left Menu

Thrilling 3-3 Draw: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa delivered a nail-biting 3-3 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Indian Super League 2024-25. A late stoppage-time goal by Borja Herrera denied NorthEast United a victory. Alaeddine Ajaraie shone for the Highlanders with a goal and an assist.

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC in action (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying matchweek 4 encounter of the Indian Super League 2024-25, NorthEast United FC shared a gripping 3-3 draw with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both frontlines relentlessly pursued goals, providing a tough challenge for the defenders, with the game culminating in a thrilling late equalizer by Borja Herrera.

The Highlanders took charge early on, with a dynamic attacking display from Jithin MS, Alaeddine Ajaraie, and Nestor Albiach. Albiach broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, weaving through the defense to score. FC Goa responded as Armando Sadiku capitalized on a penalty opportunity to level the score just before halftime.

The second half was a rollercoaster of emotions. FC Goa initially seized the lead through Sadiku in the 47th minute, only for NorthEast United to retaliate swiftly. Ajaraie emerged as a key performer, scoring a vital goal that maintained his prolific streak. Despite relentless attacks from both sides, neither team could clinch a win, with the game ending on tenterhooks.

