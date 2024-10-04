Pep's Passionate Pledge: Guardiola Offers to Cover Banner Costs

Pep Guardiola has taken a heartfelt step, offering to cover the costs for a banner created by fans appealing for his continued leadership at Manchester City.

Supporters are planning to display a giant flag during Saturday's home match against Fulham, calling on the City manager to extend his stay beyond the season's end. Fans reportedly gathered £1,000 ($1,300) for this effort. 'They have to bring me the bill to pay for the banner,' Guardiola remarked on Friday, expressing his gratitude towards the fans. 'I don't want them to spend money for that reason but, what can I say? Thank you so much.'

Guardiola, who has not yet committed to a new contract, reaffirmed his profound affection for the club, stating, 'I am part of this club, it's deep inside of my bones.' Despite his love for Manchester City, Guardiola remained tight-lipped about his future commitments, reiterating his bond with the club since his arrival in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)