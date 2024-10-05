India Eyes Redemption in T20 Clash Against Pakistan

India's women's cricket team finds itself at a crossroads as they prepare to face Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup. A heavy defeat to New Zealand has forced the team into a must-win situation to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

In their opening match, India struggled in all aspects of the game, with questionable team combinations leading to poor execution. With a run rate of -2.99, they are now compelled to secure significant wins in the upcoming matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

Addressing these challenges, head coach Amol Muzumdar faces the task of restructuring both batting and bowling strategies. Despite having a historical advantage over Pakistan, India must focus on maintaining mental resilience and maximizing their potential on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)