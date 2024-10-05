Bagnaia Triumphs Amid Drama at MotoGP Japanese GP Sprint

In a thrilling display at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix sprint, Francesco Bagnaia emerged victorious, capitalizing on an unexpected crash by rookie leader Pedro Acosta. This win crucially reduced Bagnaia's points gap with championship leader Jorge Martin to just 15.

Acosta, who initially secured pole position, demonstrated impressive skill by overtaking Bagnaia early in the race. However, his bid for a maiden MotoGP sprint victory was dashed as he lost control near turn seven. Meanwhile, Bagnaia, heeding weather conditions, fought off Enea Bastianini to secure his 16th sprint win.

The race was peppered with drama, including a crash involving Takaaki Nakagami and Johann Zarco, and mechanical issues for Brad Binder. Despite beginning 11th on the grid, Pramac Racing's Martin made significant inroads but faced tough competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)