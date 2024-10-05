Tanush Kotian Shines as Mumbai Clinches Historic Irani Cup Victory

After 27 years, Mumbai reclaimed the Irani Cup thanks to a stellar, unbeaten century by Tanush Kotian. His gritty performance helped Mumbai secure victory over Rest of India by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Kotian, who also contributed 64 in the first innings, displayed maturity alongside Mohit Avasthi's valuable 51, steering Mumbai from 171 for seven to an impressive 329 for eight.

Despite Saransh Jain's six wickets for Rest of India, the contest concluded with a drawn match, crowning Mumbai champions after captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad signaled the end in mutual agreement.

