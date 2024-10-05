Left Menu

Tanush Kotian Shines as Mumbai Clinches Historic Irani Cup Victory

Tanush Kotian's unbeaten century powered Mumbai to seize the Irani Cup after 27 years, as they took a first-innings lead against Rest of India. Despite Saransh Jain's six wickets, Mumbai's resilience led by Kotian's performance ensured they sealed victory with a significant lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:39 IST
Tanush Kotian Shines as Mumbai Clinches Historic Irani Cup Victory
  • Country:
  • India

After 27 years, Mumbai reclaimed the Irani Cup thanks to a stellar, unbeaten century by Tanush Kotian. His gritty performance helped Mumbai secure victory over Rest of India by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Kotian, who also contributed 64 in the first innings, displayed maturity alongside Mohit Avasthi's valuable 51, steering Mumbai from 171 for seven to an impressive 329 for eight.

Despite Saransh Jain's six wickets for Rest of India, the contest concluded with a drawn match, crowning Mumbai champions after captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad signaled the end in mutual agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024