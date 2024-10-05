Tanush Kotian Shines as Mumbai Clinches Historic Irani Cup Victory
Tanush Kotian's unbeaten century powered Mumbai to seize the Irani Cup after 27 years, as they took a first-innings lead against Rest of India. Despite Saransh Jain's six wickets, Mumbai's resilience led by Kotian's performance ensured they sealed victory with a significant lead.
After 27 years, Mumbai reclaimed the Irani Cup thanks to a stellar, unbeaten century by Tanush Kotian. His gritty performance helped Mumbai secure victory over Rest of India by virtue of their first-innings lead.
Kotian, who also contributed 64 in the first innings, displayed maturity alongside Mohit Avasthi's valuable 51, steering Mumbai from 171 for seven to an impressive 329 for eight.
Despite Saransh Jain's six wickets for Rest of India, the contest concluded with a drawn match, crowning Mumbai champions after captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad signaled the end in mutual agreement.
