Bangladesh Prepares for T20 Challenge at New Stadium
Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy anticipates a slow pitch in the T20 series opener against India at the newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium. Despite Shakib Al Hasan's absence, the team focuses on winning. Preparations for the stadium's international debut are underway, with final touches being applied to facilities.
- Country:
- India
Bangladesh's middle-order batter, Towhid Hridoy, is setting his sights on the upcoming T20 series opener against India, foreseeing a challenging slow pitch at the newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium. As the venue gears up for its first international match, both teams find themselves in unknown territory.
Hridoy, speaking after Bangladesh's third practice session, highlighted the importance of focusing on performance despite the absence of key player Shakib Al Hasan. He expressed confidence in beating India while acknowledging the adjustments needed for the game's conditions.
Meanwhile, the stadium's readiness is being expedited by organizers, with final preparations for VIP attendees and infrastructure upgrades. Last month's heavy rains caused setbacks, but with a dedicated team from Indore, the venue is nearly ready for tomorrow's day-night game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Coach Unaware of Shakib Al Hasan's Injury Amidst Tough Series Against India
Bangladesh Skipper Defends Shakib Al Hasan Amid Struggles
Shakib Al Hasan's Innovative Approach: Battling Eye Issues with a Rubber Strap
BCB Assures Shakib Al Hasan's Unhindered Return Amid Political Turmoil
Bangladesh Selector Abdur Razzak Discusses Shakib Al Hasan's Future