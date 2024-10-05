Left Menu

PCB's Revamped Contracts: Fit for the Future

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to reduce its list of centrally contracted players for the 2024/25 season. The decision, influenced by foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, emphasizes fitness and performance. Several players face possible demotion, promotion, or exclusion from the list.

Karachi | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to unveil a revised list of centrally contracted players for the 2024/25 season, following guidance from foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. The focus is on promoting fitness and performance, with the announcement expected before the team's tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Changes in the contract list will see promotions, demotions, and exclusions of players based on recent fitness evaluations. Despite these movements, the overall number of contracted players will decrease, signaling a more performance-driven approach by the board.

High-profile players like Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are expected to remain top-tier, but others such as Muhammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali might lose their contracts. Delayed payments and contract announcements have caused dissatisfaction among some players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

