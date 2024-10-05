Mumbai's Historic Irani Cup Triumph after 27 Years
The Mumbai cricket team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, celebrated a remarkable victory in the Irani Cup, marking their first win in 27 years. The team displayed skill and determination, with key performances from Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian, leading to a decisive 450-run target against Rest of India.
Mumbai's cricket team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will be honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association following their historic Irani Cup triumph, their first in 27 years.
Mumbai defeated the Rest of India with a strong performance, securing a crucial first-innings lead of 121 runs, marking their initial Irani Cup victory since the 1997-98 season.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik announced that the felicitation ceremony will take place at Wankhede Stadium, attended by officials, Council members, and cricket representatives, recognizing the team's exemplary 'khadoos' cricket and teamwork.
