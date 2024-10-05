Left Menu

Mumbai's Historic Irani Cup Triumph after 27 Years

The Mumbai cricket team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, celebrated a remarkable victory in the Irani Cup, marking their first win in 27 years. The team displayed skill and determination, with key performances from Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian, leading to a decisive 450-run target against Rest of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:56 IST
Mumbai's Historic Irani Cup Triumph after 27 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's cricket team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will be honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association following their historic Irani Cup triumph, their first in 27 years.

Mumbai defeated the Rest of India with a strong performance, securing a crucial first-innings lead of 121 runs, marking their initial Irani Cup victory since the 1997-98 season.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik announced that the felicitation ceremony will take place at Wankhede Stadium, attended by officials, Council members, and cricket representatives, recognizing the team's exemplary 'khadoos' cricket and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024