Rescue Mission: Stranded Mountaineers on Chaukhamba III

In an emergency effort, four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) members approached the base camp of Chaukhamba III peak on Saturday. Their goal: to locate two foreign mountaineers stranded above 6,000 meters, after Indian Air Force helicopters returned unsuccessful for a second day.

According to Chamoli District Disaster Management officer N. K. Joshi, IAF helicopters made numerous attempts to find the American and British climbers. Despite intensive aerial search efforts, the women remain unspotted. Resultantly, a four-member SDRF mountaineering team has initiated a ground search from the base camp, around 5,000 meters high.

The stranded climbers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the UK, face adversities after their equipment fell, hampering their climb to the 6,995-metre summit. Their rescue remains urgent as the international mountaineering expedition, begun on September 18, nears its October 18 conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)