Ganges Grandmasters Break Streak with Dramatic Victory

In day three of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the PBS Alaskan Knights remained unbeaten, while the Ganges Grandmasters secured their first win. Despite fierce competition, the former World Champion Vishwanathan Anand's team finally broke their losing streak against Triveni Continental Kings, resulting in a 10-8 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:20 IST
The third day of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League witnessed a thrilling series of matches, with PBS Alaskan Knights continuing their unbeaten streak and Ganges Grandmasters achieving their first win.

PBS Alaskan Knights dominated the day with a resounding 12-3 victory over Ganges Grandmasters. This win places them at the top with a perfect record of 12 match points and 49 game points.

Defending champions Triveni Continental Kings split their matches, crushing American Gambits 15-3 before facing a narrow 10-8 loss to Ganges. A crucial victory for Vishwanathan Anand's team, pushing them to fifth place with 24 game points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

