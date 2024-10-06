Ganges Grandmasters Break Streak with Dramatic Victory

The third day of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League witnessed a thrilling series of matches, with PBS Alaskan Knights continuing their unbeaten streak and Ganges Grandmasters achieving their first win.

PBS Alaskan Knights dominated the day with a resounding 12-3 victory over Ganges Grandmasters. This win places them at the top with a perfect record of 12 match points and 49 game points.

Defending champions Triveni Continental Kings split their matches, crushing American Gambits 15-3 before facing a narrow 10-8 loss to Ganges. A crucial victory for Vishwanathan Anand's team, pushing them to fifth place with 24 game points.

