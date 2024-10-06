Left Menu

Pereira's Stunning Comeback and Pena's Triumphant Return at UFC 307

At UFC 307, Brazil's Alex Pereira staged a comeback to retain his light heavyweight title over Khalil Rountree Jr., while Juliana Pena won a split decision against Raquel Pennington to reclaim the women's bantamweight crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:00 IST
Pereira's Stunning Comeback and Pena's Triumphant Return at UFC 307
Pereira

In an electrifying display of grit and strategy, Brazil's Alex Pereira overcame a rocky start to knockout Khalil Rountree Jr., retaining his light heavyweight title at UFC 307. The comeback was hailed by spectators who witnessed Pereira's calculated onslaught unravel Rountree's defenses.

Initially challenged by Rountree's speed and power, Pereira adapted by targeting the lead leg, crippling his opponent's mobility. His meticulous approach paid dividends in the fourth round. Two decisive body shots combined with an uppercut concluded the contest, forcing the referee to step in.

In the co-main event, Juliana Pena reclaimed her women's bantamweight title from Raquel Pennington via split decision. Despite Pennington's confidence in victory, Peńa's resilience throughout the five rounds convinced two judges, heralding her return to championship status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024