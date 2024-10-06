Pereira's Stunning Comeback and Pena's Triumphant Return at UFC 307

In an electrifying display of grit and strategy, Brazil's Alex Pereira overcame a rocky start to knockout Khalil Rountree Jr., retaining his light heavyweight title at UFC 307. The comeback was hailed by spectators who witnessed Pereira's calculated onslaught unravel Rountree's defenses.

Initially challenged by Rountree's speed and power, Pereira adapted by targeting the lead leg, crippling his opponent's mobility. His meticulous approach paid dividends in the fourth round. Two decisive body shots combined with an uppercut concluded the contest, forcing the referee to step in.

In the co-main event, Juliana Pena reclaimed her women's bantamweight title from Raquel Pennington via split decision. Despite Pennington's confidence in victory, Peńa's resilience throughout the five rounds convinced two judges, heralding her return to championship status.

(With inputs from agencies.)