Team India's 'Dabangg' Unveiled: A Lively Post-T20 World Cup Chat

In a vibrant display of camaraderie, India's T20 World Cup champions appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', revealing amusing anecdotes and nicknames within the team. The episode featured Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, sharing who holds what title behind the scenes.

During the show, judge Archana Puran Singh led a delightful segment where she assigned Bollywood-inspired titles to the players. Suryakumar and Dube humorously suggested Rohit Sharma as the 'Dabangg', attributing the title to his charismatic leadership style. Rohit, quick with wit, also embraced being called 'Ghajini', poking fun at his own forgetfulness.

The conversation took a fun twist with Dube declaring Suryakumar the 'Bluffmaster', praising his unpredictable flair on the field. Equally entertaining was the revelation of Kuldeep Yadav as the team's 'Nautanki Saala' for his theatrical personality. This lightfooted exchange came after India clinched the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, breaking an 11-year ICC trophy drought with stellar performances by Virat Kohli and others.

