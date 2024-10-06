Left Menu

Team India's 'Dabangg' Unveiled: A Lively Post-T20 World Cup Chat

Indian cricket stars shared light-hearted moments on The Great Indian Kapil Show, offering hilarious insights about team dynamics. Rohit Sharma was dubbed 'Dabangg' for his leadership, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav earned the 'Nautanki Saala' moniker for his dramatic flair. The episode followed India's T20 World Cup triumph.

Team India with T20 World Cup trophy. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant display of camaraderie, India's T20 World Cup champions appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', revealing amusing anecdotes and nicknames within the team. The episode featured Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, sharing who holds what title behind the scenes.

During the show, judge Archana Puran Singh led a delightful segment where she assigned Bollywood-inspired titles to the players. Suryakumar and Dube humorously suggested Rohit Sharma as the 'Dabangg', attributing the title to his charismatic leadership style. Rohit, quick with wit, also embraced being called 'Ghajini', poking fun at his own forgetfulness.

The conversation took a fun twist with Dube declaring Suryakumar the 'Bluffmaster', praising his unpredictable flair on the field. Equally entertaining was the revelation of Kuldeep Yadav as the team's 'Nautanki Saala' for his theatrical personality. This lightfooted exchange came after India clinched the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, breaking an 11-year ICC trophy drought with stellar performances by Virat Kohli and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

