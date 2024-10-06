Left Menu

Madan Prepares for Kho Kho World Cup with Determination

Madan, an emerging Kho Kho talent from New Delhi, is eagerly preparing for the 2023 Kho Kho World Cup, set to be hosted in India. With the tournament's global exposure, Madan believes the sport will gain much-needed attention. His journey reflects dedication and perseverance despite personal setbacks.

Kho Kho player Madan in action (Photo: UKKL). Image Credit: ANI
The players are rolling up their sleeves for a major sporting event, and among them is Madan, a promising talent from New Delhi who made his international debut for India in March 2023. Madan's enthusiasm to represent his nation at the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup underscores the gravity of the occasion.

With preparations in full swing, Madan remains laser-focused on his training. Ensuring his body is tournament-ready, he attends physiotherapy sessions every Sunday to fend off injuries. Reflecting on the changed perceptions due to the Ultimate Kho Kho League, he expressed optimism that the World Cup would further elevate the sport's profile. A B.A. (Programming) student, he credits a familial influence, particularly his brother, for nurturing his early love for the sport and providing initial coaching.

Despite personal tragedy, losing his father during the pandemic lockdown, Madan persists with the unwavering support of his mother. Transitioning from district to state levels under the guidance of coach Pawan at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, his dedication shines. Madan applauds the UKKL's franchise-based model, noting how it generates player opportunities and financial benefits. His fitness regime includes rigorous running, chin-ups, and sprints, complemented by KKFI's sports science app that refines his training strategy.

