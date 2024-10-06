Woakes Takes Charge: England's New Bowling Era Begins in Pakistan

England's interim captain, Ollie Pope, confidently backs Chris Woakes to head their pace attack in the three-test series against Pakistan starting in Multan on Monday. England's bowling lineup is undergoing significant changes since their last Pakistan tour, where James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson proved instrumental.

With Anderson retiring, Wood injured, and Robinson dropped from the squad, Woakes now assumes a leadership role among the bowlers, accompanied by Gus Atkinson and newcomer Brydon Carse. Pope highlighted Woakes's enduring ambition and praised his work on refining his game for varied cricket pitches.

Pope remains optimistic about England's new lineup, despite the absence of their steady performers. Meanwhile, Pakistan, recovering from a recent defeat by Bangladesh, are strategizing under Shan Masood to combat England's vigorous style with a carefully chosen squad.

