England's Overhauled Squad Faces Heat in Pakistan Test Series

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton has commented on the stark differences in the English cricket team's composition as they prepare to face Pakistan in a three-match Test series. The opening match is set for Monday in Multan, and the English side has undergone significant changes since their 3-0 series victory over Pakistan in 2022. Notably, the squad lacks the experienced pace of James Anderson and Mark Wood, while key player Ben Stokes will miss the first Test due to a hamstring injury sustained in the UK. Ollie Pope, who led the team to a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka, will step up as captain. The bowling attack will rely on Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse.

As reported by Sky Sports, Atherton noted the contrasting conditions from England's last visit to Multan two years ago, when the Test match played out in December's cooler climate. Now taking place in October, the heat is a significant factor, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees during practice sessions. This could be a challenge for a largely inexperienced England team missing Stokes, Anderson, and Wood, contributing to a raw pace attack.

Pakistan is also in a transitional phase with new leadership under Shan Masood and coach Jason Gillespie. The team is eager to recover from a series of defeats, including five consecutive Test losses, following setbacks against Bangladesh. England is currently placed fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, while Pakistan sits at eighth. Both teams are keen to break their respective losing streaks in what promises to be an intriguing series.

(With inputs from agencies.)