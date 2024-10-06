Temba Bavuma's Absence: A Major Setback for South Africa

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's cricket captain, will miss the third and decisive one-day international against Ireland due to a soft tissue injury. The captain sustained the injury in his arm while batting, jeopardizing his place in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The absence of Bavuma, a crucial player in South Africa's lineup, could present a significant challenge as the team takes on Bangladesh later this month. His injury, similar to one which previously kept him out for a prolonged period, has raised concerns for the Test series.

Opener Reeza Hendricks is set to replace Bavuma for the match, with the squad already leading 2-0 in the series. Meanwhile, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home due to personal reasons.

