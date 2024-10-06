Panthers' Historic Triumph: A Rugby Dynasty Continues

The Penrith Panthers made history on Sunday, defeating the Melbourne Storm 14-6 in a thrilling Grand Final at Stadium Australia, becoming the first team to clinch four consecutive National Rugby League titles.

Under the exceptional leadership of coach Ivan Cleary and his son, captain Nathan Cleary, Penrith outlasted Melbourne in an intense 80-minute showdown, solidifying their status as one of the greatest teams in NRL history.

Despite Melbourne's early lead, Penrith's strategic plays and impenetrable defense ensured their victory. Reflecting on their achievement, captain Nathan Cleary expressed sheer joy, saying, 'It's hard to reach the top, and even harder to stay there. But this moment makes it all worth it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)