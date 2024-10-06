Left Menu

India Dominates Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 Clash

India showed formidable skill as they contained Pakistan to 105 for eight during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match. Pakistan, opting to bat first, struggled against disciplined bowling, with top-scorer Nida Dar making 28. Indian bowlers Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy secured five wickets collectively.

Updated: 06-10-2024 17:13 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

India's disciplined performance left Pakistan reeling at 105 for eight in Sunday's highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan struggled to find momentum against India's precise bowling attack. Nida Dar emerged as the top-scorer with 28 runs from 34 balls.

India's off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and pacer Arundhati Reddy were instrumental, capturing five wickets between them to dismantle Pakistan's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

