India Dominates Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 Clash

India's disciplined performance left Pakistan reeling at 105 for eight in Sunday's highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan struggled to find momentum against India's precise bowling attack. Nida Dar emerged as the top-scorer with 28 runs from 34 balls.

India's off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and pacer Arundhati Reddy were instrumental, capturing five wickets between them to dismantle Pakistan's batting lineup.

