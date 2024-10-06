Left Menu

Blue Tigers Ready for Vietnam Showdown: New Faces, Fresh Hopes

The Indian men's football team is set for a friendly match against Vietnam. Coach Manolo Márquez feels the team is in better shape than last month. Notable new call-ups include Aakash Sangwan and Lalrinliana Hnamte. The team faced disrupted plans due to Lebanon's withdrawal from the tournament.

The Indian senior men's football squad has ramped up preparations for their upcoming friendly match against Vietnam. Head coach Manolo Márquez expressed confidence in the team's improved physical condition compared to last month's games. The players convened in Kolkata over the weekend, gearing up for their clash on October 12.

Among the dynamics, Farukh Choudhary returns after a three-year hiatus. Meanwhile, new talents like Aakash Sangwan and Lalrinliana Hnamte have been granted their first calls to the national team, promising a fresh strategic lineup for India against Vietnam. These selections have stirred anticipation among fans and analysts.

Unexpectedly, plans took a turn when Lebanon exited the contest, converting the scheduled tri-nation tournament into a solo duel. Despite the hiccup, Márquez remains optimistic about the additional preparation time, trusting that increased training sessions will hone their tactics against the 116th-ranked hosts Vietnam.

