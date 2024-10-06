Left Menu

Coco Gauff Clinches Historic China Open Victory

Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in the China Open final, becoming the first to win her first seven WTA hardcourt finals. With a 6-1, 6-3 win, Gauff secured her second WTA 1000 title in 2023. Gauff is 8-1 in WTA finals, continuing her unbeaten streak against Muchova.

In an impressive display of athleticism, Coco Gauff triumphed over Karolina Muchova in the China Open final, winning 6-1, 6-3 to make history by becoming the first player to secure victory in her first seven WTA hardcourt finals in the Open Era.

Demonstrating remarkable focus and precision, Gauff delivered 24 winners, adding the Beijing trophy to her accomplishments this year, which include a win at the Auckland Classic and her second WTA 1000 title after her Cincinnati triumph.

The American's relentless momentum saw her dominate Muchova, solidifying her head-to-head record at 3-0. Gauff managed to overcome initial challenges in the second set, showcasing adaptability by breaking back immediately after losing her serve, eventually sealing the match with an emphatic finish.

