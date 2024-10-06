Coco Gauff Triumphs as Youngest China Open Champion in 14 Years

Coco Gauff clinched her second title this season with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova at the China Open final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old American, ranked sixth globally, became the youngest champion of the event in 14 years, succeeding Serena Williams' victories. She holds an impressive 7-0 record on hard courts.

Gauff's latest triumph bolsters her prospects for the WTA Finals. Her Beijing victory moves her past Jessica Pegula to claim the No. 5 spot as the Wuhan Open approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)