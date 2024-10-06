Coco Gauff Triumphs as Youngest China Open Champion in 14 Years
Coco Gauff secured her second title of the season by defeating Karolina Muchova in the China Open final, marking her eighth career title and solidifying her record on hard courts. Gauff's victory enhances her chances for the WTA Finals. Concurrently, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev advanced in the Shanghai Masters.
Coco Gauff clinched her second title this season with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova at the China Open final on Sunday.
The 20-year-old American, ranked sixth globally, became the youngest champion of the event in 14 years, succeeding Serena Williams' victories. She holds an impressive 7-0 record on hard courts.
Gauff's latest triumph bolsters her prospects for the WTA Finals. Her Beijing victory moves her past Jessica Pegula to claim the No. 5 spot as the Wuhan Open approaches.
