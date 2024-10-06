Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs as Youngest China Open Champion in 14 Years

Coco Gauff secured her second title of the season by defeating Karolina Muchova in the China Open final, marking her eighth career title and solidifying her record on hard courts. Gauff's victory enhances her chances for the WTA Finals. Concurrently, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev advanced in the Shanghai Masters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:30 IST
Coco Gauff Triumphs as Youngest China Open Champion in 14 Years
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • China

Coco Gauff clinched her second title this season with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova at the China Open final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old American, ranked sixth globally, became the youngest champion of the event in 14 years, succeeding Serena Williams' victories. She holds an impressive 7-0 record on hard courts.

Gauff's latest triumph bolsters her prospects for the WTA Finals. Her Beijing victory moves her past Jessica Pegula to claim the No. 5 spot as the Wuhan Open approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024