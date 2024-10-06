Tactical Misses: Pakistan's Close Shave in T20 Clash Against India

In a thrilling encounter of the women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan faced a six-wicket defeat against their traditional rivals, India. Captain Fatima Sana expressed that her team fell short by 15 runs to set a challenging target.

Choosing to bowl first, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 105 for eight. Despite an overcautious start, the Indian side, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, achieved the target in 18.5 overs, initiating their tournament journey with a win.

Sana emphasized the team's need to capitalize on available pitch conditions better and acknowledged the intense pressure inherent in an India-Pakistan clash. Highlighting the missed opportunities during the game, Sana commended her team's fight despite the setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)