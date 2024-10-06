Left Menu

Unexpected Upset: Everton Holds Arsenal to a Stalemate

Arsenal's bid for the Women's Super League title took a hit after a surprising 0-0 draw with Everton. Despite Arsenal's dominant play, Everton secured their first point of the season. Meanwhile, Manchester City climbed to the top of the league, and significant results unfolded across other matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:34 IST
Arsenal's Women's Super League ambitions faced a setback with a 0-0 draw against Everton, a team considered to be underdogs in their Sunday clash. Despite Arsenal's possession advantage and multiple shots on target, Everton defied expectations to secure their first point of the season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City took full advantage of Arsenal's slip, defeating West Ham 2-0 to top the league standings. The day's developments were compounded by the postponement of Chelsea's fixture due to their Champions League commitments.

In another thrilling encounter, Liverpool clinched a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur with stunning goals and a decisive penalty. These matches contributed to significant shifts in the league table, with Everton dropping to the bottom despite their surprising draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

