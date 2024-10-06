Unexpected Upset: Everton Holds Arsenal to a Stalemate

Arsenal's Women's Super League ambitions faced a setback with a 0-0 draw against Everton, a team considered to be underdogs in their Sunday clash. Despite Arsenal's possession advantage and multiple shots on target, Everton defied expectations to secure their first point of the season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City took full advantage of Arsenal's slip, defeating West Ham 2-0 to top the league standings. The day's developments were compounded by the postponement of Chelsea's fixture due to their Champions League commitments.

In another thrilling encounter, Liverpool clinched a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur with stunning goals and a decisive penalty. These matches contributed to significant shifts in the league table, with Everton dropping to the bottom despite their surprising draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)