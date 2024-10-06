India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan as Injury Concerns Loom for Harmanpreet Kaur
India emerged victorious with a 6-wicket win against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, despite captain Harmanpreet Kaur's neck injury. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remains optimistic about her recovery. The bowlers laid the foundation for the win, ensuring India bounced back after a previous defeat to New Zealand.
India celebrated a thrilling 6-wicket triumph over their fierce rivals, Pakistan, in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. However, the victory was overshadowed by concerns over captain Harmanpreet Kaur's neck injury. After steering India within sight of victory, Kaur attempted a late cut, lost her balance, and was visibly in discomfort. She had to leave the field with a score of 29 from 24 balls.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana addressed the injury in a post-match presentation, expressing hope for Kaur's swift recovery and informing that medics are assessing the situation. Despite this setback, India secured their first win in the World Cup following a 58-run defeat by New Zealand in their opener.
The bowlers were the architects of this victory, with Arundhati Reddy delivering a standout performance by taking three wickets in her four-over spell. Successfully restricting Pakistan to 105/8, India commenced their chase on a cautious note, losing Mandhana early and scoring 25/1 during the powerplay. The team eventually crossed the line in 18.5 overs, with Mandhana highlighting the need for a better batting start to maintain momentum throughout the tournament.
