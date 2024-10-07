Left Menu

All Blacks' Northern Hemisphere Tour: A Game of Continuity and Evolution

Scott Robertson, All Blacks coach, retains Sam Cane and TJ Perenara for the northern hemisphere tour, despite speculations of their exclusion. Robertson seeks consistency with a squad featuring one roster change. The tour, commencing on October 26, aims at evolving the All Blacks' playing style.

Updated: 07-10-2024 07:39 IST
In a strategic move, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has chosen to retain seasoned players Sam Cane and TJ Perenara for the northern hemisphere tour despite earlier media speculations about their potential exit. This decision marks a focus on stability, with a goal to refine the team's playing style.

Robertson's squad sees only one change from the successful home-and-away series against Australia, with Cam Roigard bouncing back from injury to join Perenara and Cortez Ratima as the selected scrumhalves. The team is set to face formidable opponents, starting with Japan on October 26, followed by matches against England, Ireland, France, and Italy.

As the tour promises to be a rigorous challenge, Robertson emphasizes the importance of continuity alongside new talent development. The squad blends experienced players and emerging talent, ensuring a robust foundation for what Robertson describes as an evolving rugby strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

