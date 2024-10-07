Left Menu

Lyon Denounces Violence Among Fans

Lyon's home game against Nantes was overshadowed by fan violence at Groupama Stadium, including a stabbing incident. The club condemned the actions as unworthy and reiterated its stance against violence. Lyon director Laurent Prud'homme called for unity among supporters.

Lyon has firmly denounced the violence that erupted among its supporters during Sunday’s home game against Nantes in the French league. The unrest at Groupama Stadium marred the event, highlighting ongoing issues with crowd behavior in French soccer.

Reports indicate a clash between two groups of Lyon supporters, with local media noting that one individual suffered a stab wound in the thigh during the disturbance. Lyon, a seven-time French champion, labeled the incidents as ‘unworthy’ and made a public call for peace and unity.

Lyon director general Laurent Prud'homme emphasized, “Violence of any kind has no place at OL. We strongly condemn these clashes and attacks.” As violent episodes continue to trouble French soccer, Lyon remains persistent in its pursuit of cohesion among its supporters. Despite the disturbances, Lyon secured a 2-0 victory over Nantes.

