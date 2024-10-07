Bangladesh's Batting Conundrum in T20 Cricket: A Powerplay Perspective

Bangladesh cricket captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has voiced concerns over his team's inability to consistently post high scores in T20 cricket, attributing the shortfall largely to their performance during the powerplay phase.

Despite having the ability, Shanto believes that a lack of skill development and the nature of home pitches have impeded their collective batting efforts. The team managed a paltry 127 runs against India, who easily chased it down in 11.5 overs.

The captain also expressed the need to scrutinize their powerplay strategy, which has yielded a mere 69 runs in the last eight innings, while acknowledging that players must take on more responsibility during these crucial early overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)