Chess Giants Clash: PBG Alaskan Knights Continue Winning Streak Amidst Fierce Competition

In a thrilling second match of the Global Chess League's second season, tournament leaders PBG Alaskan Knights overcame a fierce challenge from the Alpine SG Pipers. Despite winning the coin toss, the Pipers, advised by Magnus Carlsen, chose to play as Black on Sunday. Anish Giri's blunder against Carlsen on the Icon board was the match's biggest surprise, ending in just 22 moves.

The Alaskan Knights seized momentum when Mamedyarov drew with Rapport, and Abdusattorov dominated Praggnanandhaa in a rook endgame. Tan Zhongyi's victory over Hou Yifan in a clash of former world champions boosted PBG's lead. A tense finish unfolded as Nihal Sarin, under time pressure, claimed a draw against Daniel Dardha, ensuring a 9-7 triumph for PBG and extending their winning streak to five rounds.

Simultaneously, Triveni excelled in their match against Mumba Masters, with Alireza Firouzja shining in his win over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Wei Yi and Gunina also secured wins, culminating in a commanding 12-3 victory for Triveni. This win vaulted Triveni to second in the league with nine match points and 55 game points overall.

