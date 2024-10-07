Left Menu

Eder Militao's Injury Sidelines Him from Brazil's World Cup Qualifiers

Real Madrid's Eder Militao is set to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to a thigh injury. He missed previous games due to another injury. Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno will replace him. Brazil stands fifth in the qualifiers with 10 points from eight matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST
Eder Militao's Injury Sidelines Him from Brazil's World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil's national soccer team faces a setback as Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will not participate in upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, due to a thigh injury.

This comes after Militao's previous absence from international fixtures last month caused by a leg injury. Despite recently playing for Real Madrid as a late substitute in their victory over Villarreal, tests confirmed his new injury.

Fabricio Bruno from Flamengo has been selected to fill Militao's role in the squad. Brazil currently holds the fifth position in the South American qualifiers, with 10 points from eight matches, but they must advance to secure direct qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

