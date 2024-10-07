Left Menu

Shan Masood Shines with Rapid Century in Multan Test Opener

Pakistan's Shah Masood hit a speedy century on the first day of the first test against England. Teaming with Abdullah Shafique, they formed a strong partnership, driving Pakistan to 233 for one. England's bowlers struggled, with Masood batting at 130 and Shafique at 94 by tea.

On the first day of the test match against England in Multan, Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, played an impressive innings to reach his fifth test century.

Masood and Abdullah Shafique shared a robust 225-run partnership, bringing Pakistan to a commanding score of 233 for one by the tea break.

The English bowlers, both pacers and spinners, found it difficult to break the pair's rhythm, resulting in a long, fruitless toil on the field.

