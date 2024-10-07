Shan Masood Shines with Rapid Century in Multan Test Opener

On the first day of the test match against England in Multan, Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, played an impressive innings to reach his fifth test century.

Masood and Abdullah Shafique shared a robust 225-run partnership, bringing Pakistan to a commanding score of 233 for one by the tea break.

The English bowlers, both pacers and spinners, found it difficult to break the pair's rhythm, resulting in a long, fruitless toil on the field.

