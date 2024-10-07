Shafali Verma Lauds Chamari Athapaththu Ahead of India-Sri Lanka Clash

Indian batting star Shafali Verma has commended Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, for her exceptional leadership and ability to handle pressure as a pivotal player, remarks made in anticipation of India's upcoming game against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Verma, speaking on Star Sports, highlighted Sri Lanka's impressive progress that led to their triumph in the Women's Asia Cup 2024. She noted that while Athapaththu has been a standout performer, the collective team effort was key to their success. "Chamari excels under pressure, inspiring with her performances," Verma stated, referencing a Star Sports release.

Elsewhere, India ceded to an eight-wicket defeat in the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka but is gearing up to meet formidable teams, including New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan, in ICC Group A. Despite a sluggish start, India rallied with a strong victory against Pakistan, underpinned by a stellar bowling display and a resilient run chase.

In their campaign opener against New Zealand, India secured one win before succumbing to defeat, placing them fourth in their group. The Women in Blue showed resilience, particularly in their game against Pakistan. Indian bowlers executed a commanding first-inning performance, seizing critical wickets.

Arundhati Reddy spearheaded the bowling attack, clinching three wickets with notable economy. Despite fielding lapses, India secured a six-wicket victory, aided by Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur's batting. Kaur sustained a neck injury nearing the finish, replaced by S Sajana, who clinched the win with a strategic boundary shot.

Reddy's impressive bowling earned her the Player of the Match accolade, underscoring her vital contribution to India's triumph. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)