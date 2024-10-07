India Gears Up for Davis Cup Clash Against Togo
India is set to compete against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs from January 31 to February 2, 2025. Despite a previous loss to Sweden, India secured participation by defeating Pakistan. The competition's format and ground choice will be determined by lot.
India is set to face off against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs, between January 31 and February 2 next year. This announcement follows the draws conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday.
The World Group I and II play-offs will feature 52 nations in home-and-away ties globally from January 31-February 1 or February 1-2. India's participation in the World Group I was confirmed after their victory over Pakistan, despite a subsequent defeat by Sweden.
India, which has yet to win the Davis Cup but finished as runner-up three times, will host the play-off. The choice of ground for the India vs. Togo tie will be decided by lot, given these teams have no recent competitive history.
