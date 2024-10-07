India Gears Up for Davis Cup Clash Against Togo

India is set to face off against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs, between January 31 and February 2 next year. This announcement follows the draws conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday.

The World Group I and II play-offs will feature 52 nations in home-and-away ties globally from January 31-February 1 or February 1-2. India's participation in the World Group I was confirmed after their victory over Pakistan, despite a subsequent defeat by Sweden.

India, which has yet to win the Davis Cup but finished as runner-up three times, will host the play-off. The choice of ground for the India vs. Togo tie will be decided by lot, given these teams have no recent competitive history.

(With inputs from agencies.)