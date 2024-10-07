Left Menu

Ferran Torres Sidelined: Barcelona's Forward Faces Injury Setback

Ferran Torres will miss games due to a right thigh injury sustained during Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Alaves. The injury occurred just five minutes into the match, which was highlighted by Robert Lewandowski's hat trick. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, affecting Barcelona's squad depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:05 IST
Ferran Torres Sidelined: Barcelona's Forward Faces Injury Setback
Ferran Torres
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres faces time on the sidelines after sustaining a right thigh injury during the team's recent win over Alaves. The injury forced Torres off the pitch just five minutes into the game.

During the 3-0 victory, striker Robert Lewandowski stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat trick. The medical team at Barcelona confirmed that tests revealed Torres suffered a biceps femoris muscle injury in his right thigh. The timeline for his return to training will depend on his recovery progress.

Torres has made 10 appearances this season, including six as a starter, with his lone goal scored against Valladolid in August. Barcelona enters the international break with a three-point lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024