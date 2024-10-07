Ferran Torres Sidelined: Barcelona's Forward Faces Injury Setback

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres faces time on the sidelines after sustaining a right thigh injury during the team's recent win over Alaves. The injury forced Torres off the pitch just five minutes into the game.

During the 3-0 victory, striker Robert Lewandowski stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat trick. The medical team at Barcelona confirmed that tests revealed Torres suffered a biceps femoris muscle injury in his right thigh. The timeline for his return to training will depend on his recovery progress.

Torres has made 10 appearances this season, including six as a starter, with his lone goal scored against Valladolid in August. Barcelona enters the international break with a three-point lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)