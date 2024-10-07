Victory and Contention: Manchester City's Clash with Premier League Rules

Manchester City emerged victorious to an extent in its dispute with the Premier League, as an arbitration panel uncovered unlawful aspects of the league's Associated Party Transactions (APT) rules.

The panel's redacted 165-page decision noted that parts of these rules contravened British competition law, as the clubs were barred from input on data the league considered.

While the Premier League backed its decision-making, it faced a setback as two transactions involving First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation group were judged procedurally unfair and must be annulled.

