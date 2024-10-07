Victory and Contention: Manchester City's Clash with Premier League Rules
Manchester City achieved a partial victory against the Premier League as an arbitration panel found parts of the league's Associated Party Transactions rules unlawful. The club's claim highlighted structural unfairness, with the Premier League deemed to have abused its dominance. A separate hearing regarding financial breaches is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:57 IST
Manchester City emerged victorious to an extent in its dispute with the Premier League, as an arbitration panel uncovered unlawful aspects of the league's Associated Party Transactions (APT) rules.
The panel's redacted 165-page decision noted that parts of these rules contravened British competition law, as the clubs were barred from input on data the league considered.
While the Premier League backed its decision-making, it faced a setback as two transactions involving First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation group were judged procedurally unfair and must be annulled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement